722 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $80,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $135.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

