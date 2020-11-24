6,930 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 352,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.4% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 255,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

