490 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

