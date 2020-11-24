470 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. 17,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

