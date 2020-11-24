294 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

