250 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 335.13 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

