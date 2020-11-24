200 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Penumbra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Penumbra by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $254.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.88. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total value of $1,293,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,048. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

