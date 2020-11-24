1Spatial Plc (SPA.L)’s (SPA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of SPA stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. 1Spatial Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) alerts:

1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) (LON:SPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.65) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Spatial Plc will post 22.0000005 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Fabian bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,275.67).

About 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial Plc (SPA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.