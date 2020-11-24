$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 11,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,657. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.58. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

