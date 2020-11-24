-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Methanex reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Methanex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Methanex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 13,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.