zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $171.50 on Thursday. zooplus has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.80.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

