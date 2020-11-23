Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

ZM traded down $10.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

