Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,674,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 501,182 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $4,140,258.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,905,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,760,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $131,861.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,122 shares of company stock worth $66,654,869 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.99. 49,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

