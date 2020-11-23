Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $3,963,952.52 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ Z opened at $111.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.