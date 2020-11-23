Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $3,963,952.52 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z opened at $111.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

