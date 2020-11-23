Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, which have been accretive to premiums, over the past few quarters. The buyouts and integrations of companies have helped it to enhance financial size and strength. It is also moving toward its joint marketing and shared risk programs. Following the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity is likely to create the nation's third largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, growing cash flows bode well. However, high expenses have been weighing on margins. Volatility in premium retention in its physician business remains a concern. A major risk is associated with its investment portfolio. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates due to lower premiums.”

Separately, Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

PRA opened at $15.73 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $847.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $4,003,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 95.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 302,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 147,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 53.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

