Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

