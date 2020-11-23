Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.