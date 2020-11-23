Zacks Investment Research Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.86.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $411.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $80,070 and sold 638,932 shares worth $19,898,264. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

