Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEG. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

