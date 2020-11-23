Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

EDAP stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.15. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

