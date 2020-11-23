Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.56. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power chips, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in the United States, China, France, and internationally. The company operates through Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.