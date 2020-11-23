Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GAN (NYSE:GAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

GAN stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

