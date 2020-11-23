Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Seams purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Armaly purchased 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $255,143. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

