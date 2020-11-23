X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 20 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

In other news, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $67,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,642 shares of company stock worth $297,807. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

