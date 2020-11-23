X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get X Financial alerts:

NYSE:XYF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.