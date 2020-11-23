WS Management Lllp Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,248. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

