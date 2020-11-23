WS Management Lllp Sells 80,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

WS Management Lllp lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

