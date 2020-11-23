WS Management Lllp Purchases 156,176 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 156,176 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 1.3% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KCG reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Knight Equity lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.44. 91,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,360. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

