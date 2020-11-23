WS Management Lllp Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.1% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 528,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,937,145. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.53 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

