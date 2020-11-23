WS Management Lllp Increases Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

WS Management Lllp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Adverum Biotechnologies comprises about 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 891,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after buying an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 961.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 359,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 22,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,514. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

