WS Management Lllp Buys 10,000 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

WS Management Lllp increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms accounts for 1.3% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.46% of Sanderson Farms worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $138.15. 3,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,836. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

