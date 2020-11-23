WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $6.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.91.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. State Street Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,448,000 after buying an additional 629,872 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 794,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WPX Energy by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after buying an additional 6,705,523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after buying an additional 498,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,817,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after buying an additional 417,494 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.