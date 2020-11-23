Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,200. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,776,000 after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 560,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

