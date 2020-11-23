Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.59.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

