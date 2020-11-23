Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target increased by Truist from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,450 shares of company stock valued at $14,209,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,079,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 3,018.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 498,048 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $27,963,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $26,850,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

