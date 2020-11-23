Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.00. Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 1,935,906 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.