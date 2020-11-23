WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Purchased by Crestview Partners III GP L.P.

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,369,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. WideOpenWest comprises approximately 95.6% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. owned about 36.12% of WideOpenWest worth $162,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in WideOpenWest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 714,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOW stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $630.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

