Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $196.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.