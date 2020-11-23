Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Sells $17,355.84 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $17,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,476. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.