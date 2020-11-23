West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

