West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 630,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.5 days.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

