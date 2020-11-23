Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. DA Davidson currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

