Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Head to Head Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Washington Federal pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and The First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Washington Federal and The First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.50% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Federal and The First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than The First Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and The First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 2.60 $173.44 million $2.00 12.15 The First Bancorp $92.84 million 2.94 $25.52 million N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp.

Summary

The First Bancorp beats Washington Federal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2019, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. The company operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

