Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.16% of Glaukos worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

