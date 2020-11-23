Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.44% of CryoLife worth $31,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 535.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,065 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CryoLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CryoLife by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRY opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.15, a PEG ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CryoLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other CryoLife news, VP John E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,009.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

