Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $36.61 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Trip.com Group worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,546 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,517,000 after buying an additional 2,108,542 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after buying an additional 3,868,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,866,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $33.72 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

