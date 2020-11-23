Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.12% of DMC Global worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other DMC Global news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock worth $350,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.61 million, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.38. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

