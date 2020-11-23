Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 392,996 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.27% of Axos Financial worth $31,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 73.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 67.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,977,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

