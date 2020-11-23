Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.43% of HeadHunter Group worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 180,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HHR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

