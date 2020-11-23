Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 82,289 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,289 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $33,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $7,131,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

KNX opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.